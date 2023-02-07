SFEP taps Robinson as principal

In his new role, Robinson will focus on deal origination, execution and working with SFEP’s partner companies on operational initiatives.

San Francisco Equity Partners has hired Hywel Robinson as a principal.

In his new role, Robinson will focus on deal origination, execution and working with SFEP’s partner companies on operational initiatives.

On the new appointment, Scott Potter, managing partner of SFEP, said in a statement, “Hywel’s addition marks another important step in our efforts to add top talent to our investment team, and we are pleased to welcome him to SFEP. Hywel brings significant investment and operating experience that complements the skills of our existing team members and reinforces our focus on being the financial and operational partner of choice to family and founder owned businesses operating across the consumer value chain.”

Prior to joining SFEP, Robinson served as principal at Paine Schwartz Partners. Previously, he worked at The Sterling Group and AEA Investors where he focused on control-oriented investments across the consumer and industrial sectors.

SFEP invests in lower-middle market companies across the consumer value chain.