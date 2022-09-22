Shamrock invests in user experience specialist AnswerLab

The capital infusion will be used for growth and expansion.

Shamrock Capital has made an investment in New York City-based AnswerLab, which provides research and insights on user experience for companies developing digital products and services. No financial terms were disclosed.

The capital infusion will be used for growth and expansion.

AnswerLab was founded in 2004 by CEO Amy Buckner Chowdhry.

In conjunction with Shamrock’s investment, AnswerLab is establishing a board of directors, which will include Chowdhry, as well as two investors from Shamrock: partner Laura Held and vice president Alicia Zhu.

Held also serves on the board of directors of Highwire, VidMob, EDO, Adweek, Bayard and Wpromote, and previously held positions with The Walt Disney Company, Carlyle Group and Credit Suisse.

Zhu also serves as a director of EDO and Skillable and has supported other Shamrock investments, including Ad Results Media and Pixellot.

“AnswerLab is uniquely positioned to benefit from the tailwinds of digital transformation as demand for UX research becomes an increasingly important element of the product development lifecycle,” said Held in a statement. “We are extremely impressed by the depth and innovation of AnswerLab’s UX capabilities, as well as their scale, quality client base, rapid growth, and stellar reputation.”

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor to Shamrock Capital on the transaction while Clearsight Advisors, Queen Saenz + Schutz PLLC, and BDO served as advisors to AnswerLab.

Based in Los Angeles, Shamrock Capital has about $4.1 billion of assets under management. Shamrock Capital invests exclusively in media, entertainment, communications, and related sectors. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney, the nephew of Walt Disney.