Shamrock promotes seven

Shamrock Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment firm specializing in media, entertainment, communications and related sectors, has made seven promotions: David Simpson is now partner, growth fund; Rosemary Bradley has become general counsel; Blair Benton, Megan Wallach and Aaron Wizenfeld have been upped to principal; and Jonathan Chiu and Brian Graziano are now vice presidents.

Simpson, Bradley, Wizenfeld and Chiu joined Shamrock in 2021. Blair and Graziano came on board in 2018 while Wallach joined in 2014.

“These promotions recognize the dedication and hard work from our team members who have been instrumental in Shamrock’s growth and success,” said Steve Royer, President and Partner at Shamrock Capital. “We are so proud of our stellar team that continues to grow its areas of expertise and make invaluable contributions to the firm.”

Shamrock Capital has approximately $4.3 billion of assets under management. The firm was originally founded in 1978 as the family investment company for the late Roy E. Disney.