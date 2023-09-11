ShawKwei snaps up chemical decontamination firm ZymeFlow

ZymeFlow was founded over 35 years ago

ShawKwei & Partners has acquired Houston-based ZymeFlow, a chemical decontamination company. No financial terms were disclosed. The sellers include Thompson Street Capital Partners.

On the deal, Kyle Shaw, founder and managing partner of ShawKwei said in a statement, “ZymeFlow has an outstanding management team with an excellent reputation for its well-developed line of natural organic products that are both safe for the environment and highly cost-efficient for customers. ZymeFlow products and services help reduce the carbon footprint and drive green initiatives by providing customers with more efficient facility operations, lower energy consumption, and the elimination of costly unscheduled or delayed maintenance.”

ZymeFlow was founded over 35 years ago.

Based in Asia, ShawKwei invests in the industrial sector. The private equity firm was formed in 1998 by Kyle Shaw.