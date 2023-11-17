Shedosky and Farrell join Azimut Alternative Capital Partners in senior roles

Michael Shedosky joins as a managing director and co-CIO while Brian Farrell is coming on as an executive director.

Both join AACP from Morgan Stanley where they were leading the GP Capital Solutions team

In their new roles, they will be responsible for the sourcing, evaluation and execution of new investments

AACP was established in November 2019 to acquire ownership interests in private markets asset managers

Azimut Alternative Capital Partners, Azimut’s private markets subsidiary in New York, is expanding its GP stakes business with the addition of two senior hires on the investment team.

Michael Shedosky joins as a managing director and co-CIO while Brian Farrell is coming on as an executive director. Both will be based in New York.

Shedosky and Farrell join AACP from Morgan Stanley where they were leading the GP Capital Solutions team.

In their new roles, they will will be responsible for the sourcing, evaluation and execution of new investments.

AACP was established in November 2019 to acquire ownership interests in private markets asset managers, including private equity, private credit, infrastructure and real estate.

“We are extremely proud of the success that our GP stakes platform has enjoyed since its inception in 2019,” said Giorgio Medda, CEO of Azimut Group in a statement. “Today’s key hires are consistent with our intention to grow and build our global asset management team, comprised today of almost 200 investment professionals managing both public and private market products, allowing us to continue creating solutions for our clients specifically in the private markets space.”

Based in Italy, global wealth manager Azimut is currently managing approximately $92 billion in total assets under management.