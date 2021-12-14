Shore adds new principal to team

Shore Capital Partners has hired Charlie Shreve as a principal. Previously, Shreve led business development and strategy at EyeSouth Partners.

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shore Capital Partners, (“Shore” or “the firm”), a strategic private equity firm focused on microcap investing in the healthcare, food and beverage, business services and real estate industries, with offices in Chicago and Nashville, today announced Charlie Shreve has joined the firm as Principal. In his role, Shreve will source, evaluate and enable the growth of Shore investments in the healthcare industry.

“We are excited to welcome Charlie to Shore,” said Justin Ishbia, Managing Partner. “Charlie’s experience as an operator as well as an investor will be an asset to our current and future portfolio companies. On the heels of the recent close of our latest healthcare fund, we are proud to be bringing exceptional talent like Charlie on board to continue executing our strategy.”

Prior to joining Shore, Shreve led business development and strategy at EyeSouth Partners, an ophthalmology-focused Shore portfolio company. At EyeSouth, Shreve oversaw growth efforts to expand the network to over 25 practices, 210 physicians and 115 clinical and surgical locations.

“I am excited to join the Shore team and support the firm’s commitment to invest and partner with quality microcap companies in the healthcare sector,” said Shreve. “I have seen first-hand how Shore’s experienced team and differentiated model leads to incredible growth for its portfolio companies, and I look forward to helping more healthcare organizations flourish.”

Previously, Shreve worked at Keystone Capital as an investment professional and Jefferies as an investment banker. Shreve received his B.S. in Finance from the University of Kansas.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, and Real Estate industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit: www.shorecp.com.