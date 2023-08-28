Shore Capital-backed 360Pack buys manufacturer Team Packaging

Team Packaging was founded by Mike Anderson and Becki Charchenko in 2003

360Pack, which is backed by Shore Capital Partners, has acquired Colorado-based Team Packaging, a custom packaging solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Formed in 2021, 360Pack is a packaging distribution company.

Team Packaging was founded by Mike Anderson and Becki Charchenko in 2003.

Moving forward, Anderson will continue to lead Team Packaging’s commercial strategy going forward.

“We are extremely proud that Mike and Becki chose to partner with 360Pack and Shore Capital,” said Richard Boos, a partner at Shore Capital in a statement. “We look forward to providing Team Packaging with resources they need to grow bigger, stronger and faster, and are confident that collectively we will achieve great things in the packaging space.”

Based in Chicago, Shore Capital invests in microcap companies. Shore has over $6 billion of assets under management.