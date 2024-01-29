Shore Capital-backed Container Services Inc acquires custom blow molder Apex Plastics

CSI is a custom blow molder known for its signature honey bear bottle.

Container Services Inc, which is backed by Shore Capital Partners, has acquired Apex Plastics, a Brookfield, Missouri-based custom blow molder primarily serving the beverage and household industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

CSI is a custom blow molder known for its signature honey bear bottle.

With this acquisition, CSI has formed FirmaPak, a platform of like-minded customer-focused blow molders that will be led by Rob Goldberg as CEO.

“FirmaPak has built an excellent platform with a strong foundation of leaders and has a bright future ahead. I am pleased to welcome Rob as FirmaPak’s new CEO. His background and skillset make him a perfect fit for the organization and will unlock further growth opportunities for our stakeholders,” said Richard Boos, chairman of the coard of FirmaPak and partner at Shore Capital in a statement.

Damon Neff will continue as president of Apex under the FirmaPak platform.

Based in Chicago, Shore Capital invests in the healthcare, food and beverage, business services, industrial, and real estate industries. Shore has over $6 billion of assets under management.