Shore Capital scoops up medical device firm C2Dx

Shore Capital Partners has acquired C2Dx, a Kalmazoo, Michigan-based medical device company.

Also, C2Dx has acquired the Otolaryngology/Head and Neck Surgery family of products from Cook Medical. These products provide minimally invasive procedures for ENT surgeons to help treat obstructive salivary disease, chronic ear disorders, nasal/sinus and skull base reconstruction, and dysphagia.

No financial terms were disclosed for these transactions.

“Shore is very proud and excited to partner with C2Dx. Kevin McLeod and his high-caliber team have built an incredible company with an excellent reputation in the medical device space,” said Don Pierce, a partner at Shore and chairman of the board of C2Dx in a statement. “We are well-positioned to build on their reputation as an industry leader through both acquisitions and organic growth, and the initial acquisition from Cook Medical complements and differentiates the platform’s product offerings.”

C2Dx was founded in early 2019 by current CEO Kevin McLeod and Ann Arbor-based growth capital firm Plymouth Growth Partners.

Based in Chicago, Shore Capital invests in microcap companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, business services, industrial, and real estate industries. Shore has over $6 billion of assets under management.