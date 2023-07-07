Shore Capital unveils new platform Empower Aesthetics

Based in Nashville, Shore Capital is focused on microcap investments within the healthcare, food and beverage, and business services industries

Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles

Shore Capital Partners has formed Empower Aesthetics, an Austin-based aesthetics platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to enter the medical aesthetics space and look forward to building a renowned platform focused on delivering high quality care at scale in partnership with Empower,” said Logan Pitts, vice president at Shore Capital in a statement. “Shore has a significant history of success in the healthcare industry, and we plan to apply the same principles to enable Empower to grow bigger, stronger, and faster through partnerships with top-tier providers and training the next generation of talent.”

CEO Jeff Helfgott is leading Empower.

Based in Nashville, Shore Capital is focused on microcap investments within the healthcare, food and beverage, and business services industries. Shore has approximately $3 billion of cumulative capital commitments through various investment vehicles.