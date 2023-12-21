ShoreView Industries completes take-private buyout of tools manufacturer P&F industries

According to terms of the deal, P&F shareholders will receive $13.00 per share in cash.

ShoreView Industries has closed its take-private buyout of P&F Industries, a maker of air-powered tools. According to terms of the deal, P&F shareholders will receive $13.00 per share in cash.

As a result of the closing of the deal, P&F will no longer trade on the NASDAQ.

On the deal, Tom D’Ovidio, a partner at ShoreView, said in a statement, “We are pleased to complete the transaction and are moving forward in partnership with the P&F team to accelerate P&F’s growth.”

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Special Committee. East Wind Securities initiated the transaction and is serving as financial advisor to P&F and Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, P.C. is serving as legal advisor to P&F.

Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to ShoreView.

Minneapolis-based ShoreView has raised over $1.3 billion of committed capital across four funds. The private equity firm was founded in 2002.