ShoreView Industries to take tools manufacturer P&F private

ShoreView Industries has agreed to acquire P&F Industries, a Melville, New York-based manufacturer of air-powered tools, in a take-private deal.

According to terms of the deal, shareholders will receive $13 per share.

When the deal closes, P&F stock will stop trading on the NASDAQ.

On the deal, Tom D’Ovidio, a partner at ShoreView, said in a statement, “P&F brands are backed by talented teams that have worked hard to establish their reputation as a customer-focused, leading engineered solutions manufacturer. Through this partnership, we look forward to leveraging our sector expertise and resources to continue building on P&F’s longstanding heritage of providing high value tools for customers.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Special Committee. East Wind Securities is serving as financial advisor to P&F and Ruskin Moscou Faltischek, P.C. is serving as legal advisor to P&F.

Sidley Austin LLP is serving as legal advisor to ShoreView.

Founded in 2002, ShoreView has raised over $1.3 billion of committed capital across four funds. ShoreView is based in Minneapolis.