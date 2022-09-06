Sidley Austin adds Elefant as partner for M&A and PE practice

Elefant has worked on over 150 private financing transactions and over a dozen initial and follow-on public offerings

Law firm Sidley Austin has named Daniel Elefant as a partner in the M&A and private equity practice in San Francisco. Prior to joining Sidley, Elefant was a director at SoftBank Investment Advisers.

Elefant has worked on over 150 private financing transactions and over a dozen initial and follow-on public offerings. He has also advised clients on a number of sell-side and buy-side M&A transactions, including a number of private equity buyout transactions.

“Daniel will step right in as a lead securities and governance counsel to corporate clients and investor’s counsel on investment matters for PE and growth equity fund clients,” said Sharon Flanagan, office managing partner of Sidley’s San Francisco office and a member of the firm’s management and executive committees, said in a statement. “Several of our partners, including Mehdi Khodadad, Frank Rahmani, and Carlton Fleming, have worked extensively with Daniel in the past and are excited to welcome him to Sidley.”

