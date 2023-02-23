Siguler Guff and Halliburton unveil critical emissions management software Envana

Halliburton is a provider of products and services to the energy industry.

Siguler Guff and Halliburton Company have launched Envana Software Partners, a provider of critical emissions management software-as-a-service solutions to track greenhouse gas emissions in the oil and gas industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the joint venture, Drew Guff, co-managing partner and chief investment officer of Siguler Guff, said in a statement, “The formation of Envana could not have come at a better time for the energy industry. Operators can utilize Envana to bridge corporate sustainability with models that are easily integrated from a trusted industry leader.”

Halliburton is a provider of products and services to the energy industry. The company was founded in 1919.

Headquartered in New York, Siguler Guff has over $16 billion of assets under management, as of December 31, 2022.