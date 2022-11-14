Siguler Guff promotes eight to partner

Among the new partners are Kevin Kester, who is also serving as managing partner of small business investments and co-portfolio manager of small buyouts funds; and Sean Greene, who is also head of direct lending.

Siguler Guff, a private markets investment firm, has promoted eight senior professionals to partners.

Among the new partners are Kevin Kester, who is also serving as managing partner of small business investments and co-portfolio manager of small buyouts funds; Sean Greene, who is also head of direct lending; Jun Isoda, who is also chief financial officer; and Shaun Khubchandani, who is co-head of emerging markets.

Siguler Guff has about $17 billion of assets under management, as of June 30, 2022.

Drew Guff, co-managing partner and chief investment officer of Siguler Guff, and George Siguler co-founded Sigular Guff & Company in 1991.

Guff and Co-Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer Ken Burns said in a statement, “We are thrilled to welcome these eight deserving leaders as our new partners. Each has made a significant contribution towards establishing Siguler Guff as one of the leading multi-strategy private markets investment firms in the world. Their individual and collective contributions and commitment to Siguler Guff play a significant role in shaping our Firm, inspiring our colleagues and helping to realize outstanding value for our investors.”

Concurrent with the promotions, Siguler Guff has formed a management committee. Members include Guff, Burns, Kester, Greene, Isoda and Khubchandani (Secretary).

Siguler Guff was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York.