Silver Creek recruit Hans as managing director

Silver Creek Capital Management has named Jessica Hans as a managing director. In this role, Hans will focus on investments across non-corporate debt and real assets as the firm seeks to strategically grow its private credit and real assets portfolios. She will also serve as a member of Silver Creek’s investment committee and real assets investment committee.

Most recently, Hans served as investment director at UC Investments, focusing on the endowments and retirement plans of the University of California.

“Jessica’s significant expertise in alternative investment sourcing, due diligence and portfolio construction, coupled with her strong network of institutional relationships globally, will be invaluable to Silver Creek as we continue to expand our private credit and real assets capabilities,” said Eric Dillon, CEO and chief investment officer of Silver Creek, in a statement. “To attract an executive of Jessica’s caliber to the Silver Creek team is a testament to the firm and history we have built – grounded in collaboration, diversity of perspectives, and a prudent approach to investment management – over the last three decades. We are thrilled to welcome Jessica to Silver Creek as we seek to continue to develop tailored investment solutions that meet the needs of our global clientele.”

Earlier in her career, she held roles at The Blackstone Group, LP, Credit Suisse Securities (USA), LLC, and Bain & Company.

In addition to this hire, Silver Creek has promoted Amy Wells to chief client officer in January 2023. Wells joined the firm 2006, serving as a managing director responsible for the Firm’s investor intake, client reporting, and technology processes.

Silver Creek has $8.6 billion of assets under management, as of September 30, 2022.