Silver Creek taps Matter as co-chief investment officer

Silver Creek Capital Management has named David Matter as co-chief investment officer.

Most recently, Matter was a managing director and co-CIO at BlackRock Alternative Advisors, BlackRock’s hedge fund solutions business.

In his new role, Matter will partner with Eric Dillon, Silver Creek’s CEO and co-CIO, to lead the firm’s investment activities.

“We are thrilled to welcome an investment executive of Dave’s caliber to Silver Creek,” said Dillon in a statement. “We have come to know each other well and have found that we share a vision for the future of the alternative investment sector and for how to accelerate Silver Creek’s exciting growth trajectory. During his 30-year career, Dave was one of the driving forces in the dramatic growth of a complex alternative investment platform, and he has built many valuable high-level manager relationships.”

Matter joined BlackRock in 2007 upon its acquisition of the core asset management business of Seattle-based Quellos Group, where he was a principal. He began his career at Capital Group and later moved to Bankers Trust.

Currently, Silver Creek manages $8.5 billion as of September 30, 2023.