Silver Lake-backed Blackhawk Network to buy B2B gift rewards firm Tango Card

Blackhawk Network, which is backed by Silver Lake, has agreed to acquire Tango Card, a Seattle-based digital B2B gift card rewards firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Blackhawk Network is a payments provider.

Tango is backed by FTV Capital, which first invested in Tango in 2018.

“Tango pioneered the digital-first reward experience through its powerful API, coupled with world-class service and exceptional breadth of global content, making it the perfect complement to BHN’s global product portfolio,” said Talbott Roche, CEO & president, BHN. “We have been a longtime partner to Tango and were also an early investor. We are thrilled with the opportunity to combine the best of BHN with the best of Tango to provide leading, global, scalable solutions and innovation to the rewards and incentives industry.”

Based in Silicon Valley, Silver Lake targets the technology sector.