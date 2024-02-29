Silver Lake-backed First Advantage to buy background screening service provider Sterling Check Corp

The transaction puts Sterling at a valuation of about $2.2 billion.

First Advantage, which is backed by Silver Lake, has agreed to acquire Sterling Check Corp, an Ohio-based provider of background screening and identity services. The transaction puts Sterling at a valuation of about $2.2 billion.

First Advantage is an Atlanta-based provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions.

Sterling is backed by Goldman Sachs and CDPQ.

“Goldman Sachs and CDPQ are very pleased with Sterling’s performance over the last eight years. Josh has been an outstanding leader and partner, growing the business, and successfully bringing the company to the public markets. We are excited by the transformational opportunity offered by combining with First Advantage,” said Adrian Jones, global chairman & co-head of the private equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management in a statement.

Following the closing of the transaction, Scott Staples will continue to serve as CEO of First Advantage. Josh Peirez, Sterling’s CEO will be offered a seat on the First Advantage board of directors.

The transaction is expected to close in approximately the third quarter of 2024.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC acted as lead financial advisor to First Advantage. BofA Securities, Inc., Barclays Bank PLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., Jefferies Finance LLC and RBC Capital Markets also served as financial advisors to First Advantage. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as First Advantage’s legal counsel in the transaction.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as financial advisors to Sterling. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP served as Sterling’s legal counsel in the transaction.

Based in Menlo Park, California, Silver Lake targets tech companies. The firm was founded in 1999.