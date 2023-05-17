Silver Lake invests in HR solutions provider ProService

Silver Lake invests in technology

Silver Lake has more than $95 billion in combined assets under management

Silver Lake has made an investment in ProService, a Hawaii-based provider of bundled HR solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

ProService offers critical HR services including payroll, benefits, insurance, compliance, administrative and risk management services on a fully bundled basis.

“ProService has truly mastered solving for employers’ needs, with comprehensive solutions for each local market,” said Lee Wittlinger, managing director at Silver Lake in a statement. “Silver Lake is incredibly excited to partner with the ProService team and utilize our technology expertise and business scaling experience to help better serve the company’s current and future employer and employee partners.”

