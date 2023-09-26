Silver Oak leads recap of Quality Liaison Services

QLS’ existing management team will maintain an ownership stake in the company

Silver Oak Services Partners has led the recapitalization of Quality Liaison Services (QLS), a quality assurance and supplier representation service provider, in partnership with management and co-investors.

QLS’ management team will continue in their current roles and will maintain an ownership stake in the company.

“We look forward to further investing in the people, infrastructure, and sales force as the company continues to diversify into new end markets and service lines,” said Greg Barr, managing partner at Silver Oak.

Silver Oak is a lower middle market private equity firm that invests in business, healthcare, and consumer services companies with EBITDA of $4 million to $25 million. The firm is based in Evanston, Illinois.

QLS provides services to industries including medium and heavy-duty trucking, powersports, electric vehicles, construction, agriculture, aerospace, and defense. It is based in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.