Silversmith appoints Frenette operating partner, talent

Silversmith Capital Partners has named Julia Frenette operating partner, talent.

In this newly created role, Frenette will work closely with entrepreneurs and leaders across the Silversmith portfolio to identify and recruit senior executives and board members.

“Building strong teams is critical to the success of our portfolio companies as they scale and grow,” said Silversmith Managing Partner Todd MacLean in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Julia to help our portfolio companies expand their teams with world-class talent. Her experience facilitating successful executive placements for highly regarded Fortune 500 companies, as well as smaller public and private companies, will provide significant value to Silversmith founders and CEOs.”

Most recently, she worked at Salesforce where she was senior director, executive recruiting. Prior to Salesforce, Frenette served in a leadership role at Heidrick & Struggles in Boston.

Based in Boston, Silversmith invests in tech and healthcare companies. Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners is a Boston-based growth equity firm with $3.3 billion of capital under management.