Silversmith-backed Impact.com buys software firm SaaSquatch

Impact.com, a portfolio company of Silversmith Capital Partners and PSG, has acquired SaaSquatch, a Canadian provider of customer referral software. No financial terms were disclosed.

U.S.-based Impact.com is a partnership management platform.

The acquisition marks Impact.com’s fifth in three years, including Activate in 2020, Affluent and Trackonomics in 2021, and Pressboard in 2022.

“The modern consumer is investing more time researching before they buy, which means they’re naturally more inclined to share their excitement about a great product or service they’re confident in with their friends,” said David A. Yovanno, CEO at Impact.com in a statement. “The future of partnerships relies on authenticity as the new currency with consumers as they continue to seek out reviews and recommendations from those they trust. The addition of SaaSquatch’s leading customer referral software further positions impact.com as an industry leader helping businesses manage all types of partnerships in one, unified platform.”

SaaSquatch was founded in 2013.

Based in Boston, Silversmith was founded in 2015.

PSG invests in growth-stage software businesses.