Silversmith Capital hires Karl as operations VP and O’Connor as senior associate

Silversmith Capital Partners has expanded its team with six new hires. Joining the firm are Jennifer Karl as vice president of operations, John O’Connor as senior associate and Naveen Ailawadi, Cooper Harrison, Buddy Mrowka and Ofori Ohene as analysts.

“Since founding Silversmith in 2015, we have been fortunate to consistently grow our team with talented individuals who share our passion for building collaborative, long-term partnerships with founders and entrepreneurs,” said Silversmith Managing Partner Lori Whelan in a statement. “We are excited to welcome Jennifer, John, Naveen, Cooper, Buddy and Ofori to the team and look forward to having their contributions as we identify new growth investments, support our founders and continue to grow the firm.”

Prior to Silversmith, Karl was a vice president on the investment banking management team at Jefferies while O’Connor was an investor at TA Associates.

Previously, Ailawadi worked as an investment summer analyst at Aldrich Capital Partners and Access Holdings; Harrison worked at Summit Partners; Mrowka was a generalist at Pelotero, a SaaS startup; and Ohene worked as a summer analyst in a public equity fund at Neuberger Berman.

Founded in 2015, Silversmith Capital Partners has $3.3 billion of capital under management. Based in Boston, the firm targets technology and healthcare companies.