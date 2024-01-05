Silversmith promotes Kingsley to principal and Nash to VP

Kingsley rejoined Silversmith in 2021 and Nash came on board the same year.

Silversmith Capital Partners has promoted Ned Kingsley to principal and Matthew Nash to vice president.

Kingsley rejoined Silversmith in 2021 and Nash came on board the same year.

Kingsley was an associate and senior associate at Silversmith from 2016 to 2019 before leaving to attend business school. Prior to Siversmith, Kingsley was an analyst at Battery Ventures.

Prior to Silversmith, Nash was an associate at Summit Partners and an investment banking analyst at Cowen and Company.

Based in Boston, Silversmith invests in technology and healthcare companies. Founded in 2015, Silversmith has $3.3 billion of capital under management.