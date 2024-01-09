Siris buys voice, video and data firm BearCom

Based in New York and West Palm Beach, Siris invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies

The firm has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments

Siris has acquired Garland, Texas-based BearCom, a provider of voice, video and data solutions. The seller was Bertram Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The completion of this transaction positions BearCom to enhance our offerings across sectors and help customers measurably improve safety, security and productivity in their businesses and communities,” said Les Fry, CEO of BearCom in a statement. “With Siris’ resources and deep technological expertise on our side, we look forward to scaling our capabilities and pursuing new investment opportunities and acquisitions across key growth areas, including video security, private mobile networks, and event & industrial solutions.”

