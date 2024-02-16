Siris exits 50 percent ownership stake in digital marketing platform Constant Contact

As a result of this transaction, Clearlake Capital Group and other Constant Contact investors have increased their ownership.

BofA Securities served as financial advisor to Siris on the sale

Based in New York and West Palm Beach, Siris invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies

The private equity firm manages approximately $7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023

Siris Capital Group has sold its 50 percent ownership stake in Constant Contact, a Waltham, Massachusetts-based provider of a cloud-based marketing software platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

As a result of this transaction, Clearlake Capital Group and other Constant Contact investors have increased their ownership.

“Siris specializes in investing in mature technology businesses and supporting them operationally through transitions,” said Frank Baker, a co-founder and managing partner at Siris in a statement. “The carve-out, repositioning, and growth acceleration at Constant Contant, now culminating in the sale of our ownership stake, are a strong testament to the ability of our strategy to create value across market environments.”

BofA Securities served as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Siris.

Based in New York and West Palm Beach, Siris invests primarily in mature technology and telecommunications companies. The private equity firm manages approximately $7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2023.