Siris promotes Sipprelle to partner

Siris has promoted Tyler Sipprelle to partner.

Sipprelle will continue to help lead the investment team with the responsibility of sourcing, executing and managing investments with a focus on the business services, internet, telecom services and industrial technology sectors.

He is based in New York.

“We are extremely proud of Tyler’s accomplishments and are excited to recognize him with this much-deserved promotion,” said Frank Baker, a co-founder and managing partner of Siris, in a statement. “Tyler has played a key role in a number of important investments over the past seven years and, importantly, represents our firm’s values. We look forward to witnessing his achievements in the future.”

Prior to joining Siris, Sipprelle served as an associate at a technology-focused private equity firm. He began his career in technology investment banking at Lazard.

Siris invests in mature technology and telecommunications companies. Based in New York and West Palm Beach, Siris has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments.