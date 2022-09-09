Siris taps Tandon as managing director and credit opportunities head

In this role, Tandon will look to capitalize on meaningful opportunities to invest in structured credit and junior capital in the technology industry.

Tandon was previously a senior managing director with Soros Fund Management

Prior to Soros, Tandon helped launch American Capital Strategies’ special situations group

Based in New York and Silicon Valley, Siris has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments

Siris has named Vipul Tandon as a managing director and head of credit opportunities. In this role, Tandon will look to capitalize on meaningful opportunities to invest in structured credit and junior capital in the technology industry.

“We are excited that Vipul has joined our team, as we believe his investing experience across structured and complex transactions will be beneficial for Siris and its investors,” said Frank Baker, a co-founder and managing partner of Siris, in a statement. “There is a significant universe of non-control technology investments for the credit opportunities team to pursue, and Vipul will help lead and expand the effort to execute on that strategy.”

Tandon was previously a senior managing director with Soros Fund Management, where he spent 12 years and helped to lead a significant number of structured, non-control transactions. Prior to Soros, Tandon helped launch American Capital Strategies’ special situations group. He began his career with DLJ Merchant Banking Partners and also served in investing and operating roles with Trace International, Frontline Capital Group and Foamex International.

Tandon earned an MBA from INSEAD and a BS in economics and BA in international relations from the Wharton School and College of Arts and Sciences of the University of Pennsylvania.

Siris invests in mature technology and telecommunications companies. Siris is based in New York and Silicon Valley and has raised nearly $6 billion in cumulative capital commitments.