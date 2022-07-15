Six Pillars sells staffing firm Liberty Group

SPP invested in Liberty in December 2020 in partnership with Merit Capital Partners and Liberty’s founder Ken Bohan.

Six Pillars Partners has sold The Liberty Group, a temporary staffing and executive search firm focused on serving the multi-family real estate industry throughout the U.S. No financial terms were disclosed.

SPP invested in Liberty in December 2020 in partnership with Merit Capital Partners and Liberty’s founder Ken Bohan.

On the transaction, Bohan said in a statement: “Six Pillars and Merit Capital Partners were collaborative partners throughout the journey. They actively supported the business through our collective value creation efforts and facilitated a favorable outcome for all stakeholders. Six Pillars and Merit Capital Partners respected the Liberty culture and worked in unison with the management team to maintain that culture.”

SPP and Merit Capital Partners were advised on the transaction by Kroll Securities, LLC and Winston & Strawn LLP.

Bohan founded Liberty in 1977 and headquartered in Houston.

The managing directors at Six Pillars Partners have led over $1 billion in transactions serving as private equity partners, company executives, and corporate development officers. SPP invests in growth-oriented, founder-owned companies with $5 million to $20 million of EBITDA.