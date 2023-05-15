Sixth Street-backed Soccer Champions Tour to be rolled out this summer in US

The 2023 Soccer Champions Tour is being produced in partnership with AEG, a sports and live entertainment company

Among the competing clubs are Spain’s Real Madrid and FC Barcelona

The tour also intends to organize elite youth academy competitions in the years to come

Based in San Francisco, Sixth Street has about $65 billion in assets under management and committed capital

Soccer Champions Tour, a series of games featuring the world’s most iconic soccer clubs, has formed. Soccer Champions Tour is being backed by a new Sixth Street portfolio company.

No financial terms were disclosed.

The games will be played this summer in major markets across the U.S. Spain’s Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, Italy’s Juventus and AC Milan, and England’s Arsenal and Manchester United will compete in eight matches between Saturday, July 22, and Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

The 2023 Soccer Champions Tour is the first time these six clubs, which hold among them 31 European trophies, have participated together in a U.S. series.

“We are proud to be partnering with the world’s most storied clubs, which have the world’s strongest and most passionate supporters, to provide this rare opportunity for American fans to experience the game at the highest level,” said Alan Waxman, co-founder and CEO at Sixth Street, in a statement. “While this year’s tour consists of men’s clubs, we look forward to expanding next summer to bring the world’s best women’s clubs to local audiences around the globe, and in the future to evolve this series into a format with real games of consequence.”

In addition to men’s and women’s professional club matches, the tour also intends to organize elite youth academy competitions in the years to come.

The 2023 Soccer Champions Tour is being produced in partnership with AEG, a sports and live entertainment company.

Based in San Francisco, Sixth Street has about $65 billion in assets under management and committed capital.

The firm was founded in 2009.