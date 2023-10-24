Sixth Street Growth invests in cybersecurity biz; BharCap reveals ARMStrong add-on plans

Good morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here with the Tuesday Wire.

Growth investing is the opening topic of the day, with Sixth Street Growth buying into a cybersecurity company at a valuation of over $1 billion.

Next, Michael Schoeck speaks to Bharath Srikrishnan of BharCap Partners about his firm’s acquisition of B2B receivable management company ARM Strong and his add-on plans for the business.

Rounding things out, Bain Capital partners Stephen Thomas and Olivia Howard speak to Obey Martin Manayiti about Bain’s partial exit from US LBM to Platinum Equity and how add-ons will remain at the heart of its plans for the buildings material company.

Cybersecurity

We’re opening things today with a big valuation.

Sixth Street Growth has made an investment in cybersecurity company Keyfactor. The investment puts Keyfactor at a valuation of about $1.3 billion.

“Today organizations must find a way to enable true digital trust in a rapidly evolving and an increasingly complex IT/IOT environment,” said Alex Katz, a managing director at Sixth Street Growth. “Given the team’s proven track record of innovation and the platform’s ability to manage digital identity at scale, Keyfactor is uniquely positioned to help enterprises as the trusted provider of machine identity management.”

Rolling on

BharCap Partners, a financial services-oriented private equity sponsor, expects to participate in a few add-on acquisitions for its newly acquired portfolio company ARMStrong Receivables Management, despite its predecessor rolling up nine portfolio businesses, Bharath Srikrishnan, co-founder and managing partner of BharCap told PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck.

BharCap acquired ARMStrong, an insurance and commercial B2B receivable management firm based in Itasca, Illinois, on October 10. The deal marked an exit for Incline Equity Partners, a mid-market investor that first invested in the company in 2019 and grew it into a nine-business dominant player in the insurance services market.

With 3,000 clients across its subsidiaries, ARMStrong provides B2B third-party collection services, first-party collection services, insurance premium audits, and data and analytics reports to customers, including 22 of the 25 largest insurance underwriters.

“These [insurance services] companies are always sought after by PE buyers,” Srikrishnan said. “What attracted us to it [is] it’s a growing business with a dominant market share.” Receivable management is an acyclical segment and benefits from inflationary pressures, he said.

Add-on acquisitions could range from as little as $20 million enterprise value up to a couple hundred million dollars, Srikrishnan said. EBITDA valuations could fall anywhere from a single digit to double-digit EBITDA multiples for deal targets.

Check out the full interview to learn about BharCap’s potential exit options and more.

Add-on and on and on

Sticking with the add-on theme, Bain Capital and Platinum Equity plan to keep an aggressive M&A approach with US LBM, a building materials distributor, Bain partners Stephen Thomas and Olivia Howard told PE Hub’s Obey Martin Manayiti.

Bain agreed a partial exit of its stake in US LBM to Platinum Equity last week, having done 29 add-on acquisitions. But more could come.

To be aggressive on the M&A front, Howard said the company has “invested a lot towards their integration capabilities to allow US LBM to continue to be that acquirer of choice, enabling expansion of product offerings for customers and technology for smaller businesses across the country, and we believe that’s going to continue in the next five to 10 years and beyond.”

Read the full article for more on the plans for US LBM as well as Bain’s thoughts on the US housing market.

