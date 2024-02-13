Sixth Street invests in broadband provider Blue Stream Fiber

GI Partners will continue to hold a majority stake in Blue Stream.

Sixth Street has made an investment in Blue Stream Fiber, a Coral Springs, Florida-based provider of broadband as well as video and voice services, over state-of-the-art fiber-optic networks. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are very proud of all that the Blue Stream Fiber team has accomplished since beginning our ownership in 2020 and are looking forward to our new partnership with Sixth Street,” said Mark Prybutok, managing director and co-head of GI Partners Data Infrastructure in a statement.

Lazard acted as financial advisor, and Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to Blue Stream Fiber and GI Partners. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP served as legal counsel to Sixth Street.

Founded in 2001, GI Partners has raised more than $42 billion in capital. The private equity firm focuses primarily in companies in the healthcare, services and software sectors.

