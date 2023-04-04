Sixth Street leads investor group for NWSL Bay Area expansion team

Other investors include Sheryl Sandberg, longtime NBA/WNBA exec Rick Welts and former U.S. Women’s National Team players Brandi Chastain, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton and Aly Wagner.

Sixth Street has led an investor group for a Bay Area expansion team in the National Women’s Soccer League. No financial terms were disclosed.

The new club will begin play in 2024. The NWSL now includes 14 member clubs, nearly doubling the league’s footprint since beginning operations in 2012.

“We want to thank Commissioner Berman and the NWSL Board for their endorsement and their partnership throughout this process,” said Alan Waxman, co-chair of the club and co-founder and CEO of Sixth Street, in a statement. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with this legendary group, who are lifelong role models to a generation of women, and we look forward to working with them to build a championship franchise on and off the field. We believe that many years from now we will look back at today as a landmark moment in Bay Area sports history, and a turning point for large-scale investment in women’s sports.”

Based in San Francisco, Sixth Street targets sectors that include business services, consumer, internet, energy, healthcare, life sciences, real estate, renewables, retail and technology. The firm was founded in 2009.