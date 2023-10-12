Sixth Street-led investor group to acquire fintech firm GreenSky from Goldman Sachs

Other investors in the group include KKR, Bayview Asset Management, and CardWorks.

Goldman Sachs has agreed to sell GreenSky, an Atlanta-based fintech firm, to an investor consortium led by Sixth Street. No financial terms were disclosed.

Other investors in the group include KKR, Bayview Asset Management, and CardWorks. The transaction also includes significant support from PIMCO through an asset acquisition, as well as strategic financing from CPP Investments.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.

“This transaction demonstrates our continued progress in narrowing the focus of our consumer business,” said David Solomon, chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs in a statement. “While GreenSky is an attractive business, we are focused on advancing the strategy we laid out for our two core franchises. In global banking & markets, we’ve improved our wallet share and are demonstrating strong growth in financing activities; and across our asset & wealth management platform we are making very strong progress towards both our fundraising and management fee targets.”

Goldman Sachs is serving as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel to Goldman Sachs.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC is serving as lead financial advisor to the consortium for the transaction. BofA Securities and Mizuho Americas are also serving as financial advisors and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Alston & Bird LLP are serving as legal counsel.

Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has over $74 billion in assets under management.