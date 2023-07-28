Sixth Street taps Salisbury as partner and co-CIO

He is expected to start in early 2024.

Global investment firm Sixth Street has named Julian Salisbury as a partner and co-chief investment officer.

He is expected to start in early 2024.

Most recently, Salisbury worked at Goldman Sachs where he was chief investment officer of the asset and wealth management division.

“Sixth Street’s culture is the foundation of everything we do, and Julian is a seamless fit into our firm. He has distinguished himself time and again as a superstar investor and business builder and, more importantly, as a trustworthy and reliable partner,” said Sixth Street CEO Alan Waxman in a statement. “Julian understands how asset owners’ needs and objectives drive the flow of capital around the world, and he embodies our firm’s values of teamwork, integrity, entrepreneurship, and making a positive impact on our communities.”

Sixth Street has over $65 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm’s Sixth Street TAO platform also includes Talcott Financial Group, an international life insurance group with $123 billion in assets under management.