SK Capital-backed Isolatek taps Harvey as CEO

Isolatek International, a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners, has named Michael Harvey as CEO. His appointment is effective immediately.

Based in Stanhope, New Jersey, Isolatek is a provider of fireproofing technologies.

Previously, Harvey was CEO and president of Five Star Products. Prior to joining Five Star Products, Harvey spent over a decade at GCP Applied Technologies during which he led the global passive fire protections business.

“We are pleased to welcome Mike to the Isolatek team,” said Randy Dearth, board member of Isolatek and senior director of SK Capital in a statement. “Mike is a senior executive with extensive leadership experience in Isolatek’s core markets. His industry knowledge of fire-resistant materials, coupled with his successful track record of transforming and growing businesses, makes him an excellent leader for the company.”

Based in New York City, SK Capital targets the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 2007.