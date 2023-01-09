SK Capital-backed Lacerta Group buys packaging products firm Portage Plastics

Headquartered in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Lacerta is a provider of thermoformed packaging solutions, primarily made from PET.

Lacerta Group, which is backed by SK Capital, has acquired Wisconsin-based Portage Plastics, a maker of thermoformed packaging products. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the transaction, Lacerta has retained over 50 Portage Plastics employees.

“We are excited to acquire a great manufacturing site in Portage, Wisconsin and welcome a talented group of dedicated associates to the Lacerta family,” said Peter Lennox, CEO of Lacerta, in a statement. “This transaction is an important step in Lacerta’s growth story and will allow us to better serve our expanding customer base in the Midwest and Central United States.”

Lacerta partnered with SK Capital Partners in December 2020.

Lacerta was founded in 1993.

New York City-based SK Capital invests in specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors.