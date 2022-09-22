SK Capital-backed Valtris appoints Medley as CEO

Medley will succeed Paul Angus

Valtris Specialty Chemicals, a portfolio company of SK Capital, has named Simon Medley as CEO. His appointment became effective September 19, 2022. Medley will succeed Paul Angus.

“Simon’s proven track record and three decades of chemicals industry experience will be a great addition to Valtris,” said Jack Norris, a managing director of SK Capital, in a statement. “This is an exciting time for the company as it continues its progression towards becoming a world class specialty additives business. Simon’s industry know-how, demonstrated leadership and deep understanding of Valtris’ markets make him an excellent leader for the company.”

Most recently, Medley was CEO of Loparex. Previously, he spent five years at Chemtura where he held several critical executive positions, including executive vice president and president of industrial performance products. Before Chemtura, Medley held senior vice president positions at BASF. Medley started his career at ICI Chemicals and Polymers and holds a bachelor’s degree from Teesside University in the UK.

Valtris operates nine manufacturing locations and employees approximately 700 people across North America, Europe, and Asia.