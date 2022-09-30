SK Capital Partners to buy affordable pharma business Apotex

The investment by SK Capital will support Apotex’s next phase of growth and continued innovation for patient affordability.

Apotex Pharmaceutical is a Canadian pharmaceutical company that produces affordable medicines across all major therapeutic areas

The company exports to more than 100 countries and territories and operates in more than 45 countries

RBC Capital Markets, Bank of Nova Scotia, HSBC and Truist Securities are providing financing in support of the deal

SK Capital Partners has announced an agreement to acquired Toronto-based Apotex Pharmaceutical, a producer of affordable medicines across all major therapeutic areas and an exporter to more than 100 countries and territories. It operates in more than 45 countries.

No financial terms were disclosed. Lead arrangers RBC Capital Markets, Bank of Nova Scotia, HSBC and Truist Securities are providing financing in support of the transaction.

The investment by SK Capital will support Apotex’s next phase of growth and continued innovation for patient affordability.

“We are excited to work with SK Capital, whose industry expertise and resources will help grow our leadership in the market and maintain our focus on improving access to high-quality affordable medicines for millions of patients worldwide,” said Jeff Watson, president and CEO of Apotex, in a statement.

Based in New York and Boca Raton, Florida SK Capital is a private equity firm focused on the specialty materials, chemicals and pharmaceuticals sectors. It had approximately $5.5 billion of assets under management as of December 2020.

“Apotex is a dynamic, entrepreneurial company with a strong track record of success, underpinned by its diversified product portfolio, robust pipeline of new launches and iconic brand,” said Aaron Davenport, managing director at SK Capital. “We feel incredibly privileged to have the opportunity to support Apotex with our deep experience in the pharmaceutical sector as it continues to research, develop and produce safe and affordable medicines for patients in Canada, the United States and around the world.”

SK Capital is seeking $2.75 billion for a sixth flagship buyout offering, Buyouts reported in April.