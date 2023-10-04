SK Capital picks up Milestone Environmental Services

Milestone is an environmental services and carbon management company.

Amberjack Capital is the seller

Gabriel Rio, president, and CEO of Milestone will retain ownership in the company

SK Capital is a private equity firm based in New York

SK Capital Partners has completed the acquisition of Milestone Environmental Services, an environmental services and carbon management company, from Amberjack Capital Partners.

Gabriel Rio, president, and CEO of Milestone will retain ownership in the company.

“It is well-positioned to further grow its core business in difficult-to-abate industries as environmental regulations become more stringent and Milestone’s customers are increasingly focused on meeting ambitious decarbonization targets,” said Jack Norris, a MD of SK Capital.

SK Capital is a private equity firm that invests in specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. Based in New York, the firm manages around $7.9 billion in assets.

Amberjack Capital is a private equity investor based in Houston.

Milestone is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Latham & Watkins acted as legal counsel and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to SK Capital.