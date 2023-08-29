SK Capital scoops up fireproofing technology provider Isolatek

Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to SK Capital while Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL acted as legal counsel to Isolatek.

SK Capital Partners has acquired New Jersey-based Isolatek, a maker of fireproofing technologies. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Isolatek has built a differentiated business with a leading and broad portfolio of UL, EN, and BS-tested products providing significant value to customers,” said Jon Borell, a managing director of SK Capital in a statement. “We are excited to be partnering with Isolatek’s current leadership team to build on the company’s solid reputation in the market and drive the next phase of growth. As experienced investors in the coatings and specialty materials sectors, SK Capital can leverage its existing portfolio and network to create additional expansion opportunities for Isolatek.”

Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to SK Capital while Keating Muething & Klekamp PLL acted as legal counsel to Isolatek. Debt financing was provided by Bank of America.

Headquartered in New York City, SK Capital focuses on the specialty materials, ingredients, and life sciences sectors. Currently, SK has approximately $7.8 billion in assets under management.