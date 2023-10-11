SK Capital to buy food and beverage ingredients firm J&K Ingredients

The deal is expected to close before the end of the year

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to SK Capital

Currently, SK Capital has approximately $7.9 billion in assets under management

SK Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Paterson, New Jersey-based J&K Ingredients, a food and beverage ingredients company. The seller is CORE Industrial Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

The deal is expected to close before the end of the year.

On the deal, Mario Toukan, managing director at SK Capital, said in a statement, “Under its experienced leadership team which prioritizes compliance, custom solutions, and maximizing value for customers, we believe J&K Ingredients will continue to be the premier supplier of natural preservatives in a constantly evolving market. The company’s deep expertise and focus on innovation, exemplified by the breakthrough and success of SOR-Mate, not only makes it an essential partner to the bakery market, but opens its doors for customers seeking clean label solutions across the food and beverage industry.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to SK Capital. Debt financing will be provided by KeyBanc Capital Markets, Kayne Anderson Private Credit, and Benefit Street Partners.

Currently, SK Capital has approximately $7.9 billion in assets under management.

J&K was founded in 1899.