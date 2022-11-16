SkyKnight-backed Pearl Street Dental Partners grabs $115m from Oxford Finance

The financing will be used for working capital and growth.

Oxford is the sole lender and administrative agent on the financing

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Pearl Street is a dental practice management company

Oxford Finance provides senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies

Pearl Street Dental Partners, which is backed by SkyKnight Capital, has secured a $115 million senior credit facility from Oxford Finance.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Pearl Street is a dental practice management company. The platform has 32 partner practices and over 350 employees.

“From start to finish, Oxford was constructive in its diligence and structuring process,” added Jordan Milich, a partner at SkyKnight Capital in a statement. “Certainty of execution was paramount for this transaction. Oxford helped to ensure a smooth closing and built immediate trust with management.”

Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, Oxford Finance provides senior secured loans to public and private life sciences and healthcare services companies. Since 2002, Oxford has originated over $10 billion in loans.

SkyKnight Capital manages $2.5 billion in private equity capital on behalf of institutional family offices, foundations, endowments, and pensions.