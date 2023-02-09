SkyKnight Capital launches commercial services platform FirstCall

FirstCall has acquired four leading regional operations to the platform: STR Mechanical, Technical Services, TimCo Heating and Air in Georgia, and the services assets of JAX Refrigeration.

SkyKnight Capital has launched Austin, Texas-based FirstCall Mechanical Group, a commercial services platform providing mission critical HVAC, refrigeration, electrical, and plumbing services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Evan Eachus is founder and CEO of FirstCall.

To date, FirstCall has acquired four leading regional operations to the platform: STR Mechanical in the Carolinas, Technical Services in Virginia, TimCo Heating and Air in Georgia, and the services assets of JAX Refrigeration in Florida. The platform currently has approximately 150 employees and operations across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Alabama.

“We are excited to launch FirstCall alongside Evan as an emerging platform in the mission-critical commercial services sector. At SkyKnight, we seek to build industry-defining companies, and we’d like to welcome our initial acquisitions into the FirstCall family as a foundational step in that journey,” said Jordan Milich, a partner at SkyKnight, in a statement. “Our goal is to build FirstCall into a national leader in the commercial services market and be regarded as the service provider, the employer, and the partner of choice. Evan’s vision for FirstCall is in complete alignment with SkyKnight’s investment philosophy of business building, and we are excited to support Evan in leading FirstCall’s rapid expansion going forward.”

SkyKnight Capital manages over $2.5 billion in private equity capital on behalf of endowments, foundations, pensions, and institutional family offices.