Skyline Global Partners backs pet treats provider Cosmo’s Superior Foods

Skyline Global Partners LLC has made an investment in Indianapolis-based Cosmo’s Superior Foods, a maker of pet treats. No financial terms were disclosed.

Cosmo’s products include its signature chicken jerky, chicken hearts, chicken feet, turkey breast, beef heart jerky, and wild-caught sockeye salmon filet.

Cosmo’s was founded in 2012.

Based in Chicago, Skyline Global Partners invests in the lower middle market. The company targets companies in the healthcare, manufacturing, distribution, business services, software/SaaS & eCommerce, consumer products, and food/beverage/agriculture sectors.

Skyline was founded in 2010.