Slate Capital-backed OMD snaps up Tombari Structural Products

O’Donnell Metal Deck (OMD), backed by Slate Capital Group, has acquired Tombari Structural Products (TSP), a structural steel product supplier.

TSP’s addition will expand OMD’s geographic reach, according to a release.

“We are excited to join forces with the Tombari team to grow our overall business in the greater Northwest,” said Matt Weiss, CEO at OMD. “That region has very attractive growth prospects and Tombari’s expertise in larger, more complex projects will help us grow both in their home territory and in the rest of our markets.”

Slate Capital Group acquired OMD in 2020.

OMD is an independent distributor of metal deck and steel bar joist in US. It has major sites in Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, Pennsylvania, and Baltimore.

Slate Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower-middle market companies. It has offices in Baltimore, Nashville, and Cincinnati.

TSP is based in Spokane, Washington.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.