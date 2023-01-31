Slate Hill takes minority stake in XO Wealth Management

XO has over $630 million in assets under management

Slate Hill Partners invests in financial services firms

Slate Hill Partners has acquired a minority stake in XO Wealth Management, a Dallas-based investment advisor.

“XO Wealth Management is a terrific firm run by exceptionally talented and committed individuals,” said Joe Valdman, managing partner of Slate Hill Partners, in a statement. “As a fellow Dallas-based firm, we’re thrilled to support the growth and future success of XO, which has impressive brand recognition in Texas, a growing client base, and a strong track record of delivering high-quality service. Moreover, our respective cultures of putting the client first totally align.”

XO Wealth Management was founded in 2016 by Managing Director Matthew Fuller. XO has over $630 million in assets under management.

