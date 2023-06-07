Smart home water monitor Flume Inc snags investment from HCAP

HCAP targets the healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries

The private equity firm has invested in over 60 companies since its founding

HCAP Partners has made an investment in Flume, a California-based smart home water monitor solutions provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Being a California-based private equity and impact investor, we are keenly aware of the rapidly growing issues our society faces with our most precious resource. By providing such granular levels of control of water use, Flume has positioned itself as the ideal tool for homeowners and water utilities to improve water management amid drought conditions,” said Tim Bubnack, HCAP managing partner in a statement. “We look forward to supporting the Flume team with capital and resources to grow a valuable business while having a positive effect on water conservation.”

Based in La Jolla, California, HCAP Partners targets underserved, lower-middle market companies throughout California and the Western U.S. The private equity firm targets healthcare, software, services, and manufacturing industries. HCAP Partners has invested in over 60 companies since its founding.