Smith joins Dextra as general counsel and chief compliance officer

Dextra Partners has hired Lorne Smith as general counsel and chief compliance officer.

In his new role with Dextra, Smith will oversee legal and compliance matters pertaining to Dextra’s investors and investments across all strategies. He will also help spearhead several strategic growth initiatives into new distribution channels and products.

Smith is reuniting with Dextra’s founding partners, having previously served as general gounsel of their prior firm, GoldPoint Partners. Prior to joining Dextra, Smith served as general counsel of Apogem Capital.

This is the second partner-level hire for Dextra in as many months, following the announcement of Alisa Makhlis as CFO in March.

Based in New York, Dextra invests in the middle market.